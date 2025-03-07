BJP leader expresses concern on “glorifying Pakistan” in J&K Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Friday expressed his concern over the remarks made by some of the legislators related to engaging in talks with Pakistan, comparing development situations in PoJK and the Union Territory, and “glorifying” Pakistan.

In a letter to J&K Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, the LoP said, “I write to you in my capacity as the Leader of Opposition, deeply concerned about certain remarks being made on the floor of this august House. It has been observed that discussions within the Assembly are increasingly veering towards subjects such as engaging in talks with Pakistan, comparing the development situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) with that of our Union Territory, and, in some instances, even making remarks that could be construed as glorifying Pakistan.”

The Leader of Opposition stated that ”such statements pose a serious challenge to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of our nation and are detrimental to the broader interests of Jammu and Kashmir and the country.’

Sharma urged the Speaker to take action and ensure discussions that undermine national interests are curtailed. He further appealed to the Speaker to expunge any words or remarks from the Assembly’s official records if they were deemed unparliamentary, inflammatory, or prejudicial to national integrity.

The BJP leader further claimed that “patriotic statements” made in the interest of the nation are being expunged from the records and certain narratives that “favour or glorify Pakistan” are being allowed to remain on record.

This came after J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday took potshots at the BJP members in assembly over some of the decisions of the party-led government at the Centre, saying it had divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, which is not how the then Maharaja Hari Singh shaped it.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also referred to a recent remark of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and asked who is stopping the BJP government from “bringing back” Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The National Conference leader said that in the map of Jammu and Kashmir, one portion is under Pakistan occupation, but there is a portion under the illegal occupation of China as well. “Why is it not talked of, when you bring back from that side, bring back what is with China also,” he said.