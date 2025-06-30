BJP lambasts Tejashwi Yadav for his ‘throwing Waqf law in dustbin’ remark

Lashing out at the RJD and Samajwadi Party, the BJP Monday claimed the two parties promote ‘namazwad’ over socialism. Responding to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks on throwing the newly-passed Waqf Act ‘into the dustbin’, BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said his remarks reflected the fact that the INDIA bloc has ‘no respect for Parliament or the judiciary.’

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Mr Trivedi said, ”The ‘Samajwad’ of RJD and SP cannot be called true socialism. As it’s often said on social media these days, it would not be an exaggeration to call it ‘Namazwad’ rather than socialism.”

He said, “Whatever the INDI alliance is dreaming of, we will never let those dreams come true. This country’s land will remain with its people, not with any mullah or cleric. The nation will be governed by Babasaheb’s Constitution, not by the dictates of Sharia.”

He said at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where millions gathered during the Emergency to protect and honour the Constitution without regard for their lives, a rally was held yesterday in which Tejashwi Yadav, a leader from Bihar and an ally of the INDI alliance, said that the law of Parliament (the Waqf Board law) would be thrown into the dustbin.

The BJP leader said the Waqf Board law has been passed by both Houses and is under consideration in the court, but the RJD’s view implies neither respect for Parliament nor for the judiciary.

He went on to say that, “If they come to power, though they won’t, they will throw Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution into the dustbin and impose Sharia law.”

Trivedi said, “Fifty years ago, too, decisions were made on the scales of politics about how much respect the Constitution deserves and how much of it should be thrown into the dustbin. Fifty years later, at the same Gandhi Maidan in Patna, a political game is once again being played with the intent to tear apart constitutional systems and throw them into the dustbin. But the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA alliance are committed that if anyone tries to discard any provision of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution, we will not let it happen.”

Addressing a rally on Sunday at Bihar’s Patna, Tejashwi Yadav has said the RJD has been opposing the Act both in Parliament and on the streets. “Those who are in power now are on their way out. When the government of the poor comes to power, Bihar will throw this Act into the dustbin,” he said.

Assembly elections are set to be held in Bihar later this year.