BJP Kisan Morcha to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday on 17 September as Kisan Jawan Samman Diwas

BJP Kisan Morcha(BKM), the agriculture wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has decided to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Kisan-Jawan Samman Diwas’ on 17 September.

The BKM national president, Raj Kumar Chahar, said that events celebrating the achievements of farmers and armed forces would be held across the country to mark Prime Minister Modi’s birthday.

“Morcha will be going to celebrate the birthday of Hon’ble PM – Narendra Modi as Kisan-jawan Samman Diwas in every district, throughout the nation,” Chahar said here.

“Progressive Farmers who have played a vital role in the agriculture sector, retd. Army officers & Family of martyrs will be honoured by Kisan Morch,” the BKM head further added.

Chahar referred to the works being undertaken at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people engaged in the agriculture sector, in the country’s defence and the rural sectors. He said Morcha would highlight all these achievements of the Modi government during the day-long events in all the districts across the country.