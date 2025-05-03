BJP Kerala chief reacts to criticism raised against him for his presence on Vizhinjam dais during Vizhinjam event

BJP Kerala president Rajiv Chandrasekhar has responded to the criticism raised against him for his presence on the dais during the commissioning of Vizhinjam International seaport on Friday.

Rajiv Chandrasekhar’s response to the criticisms against his presence on the dais, was a sarcastic mockery of state PWD and tourism minister Mohammed Riyaz, who was in the audience of the port inaugural function.

Riyaz shared a picture on Facebook with CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan, state finance minister KN Balagopal and the Chief Minister’s wife Kamala, along with the caption, ‘We are in the audience, Rajiv Chandrasekhar is also on the stage’.

In response to Mohammed Riyaz’s criticism, Rajeev Chndrasekhar on Saturday sarcastically said in Alappuzha that if the son-in-law of the communist dynasty has a problem, he should see a doctor,

“If the son-in-law of the communist dynasty has a problem, he should see a doctor. Troll as much as you want, this train has left.,” the BJP Kerala chief said ( Mohammed Riyaz is the son-in-law of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan).

Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s presence on the dais during the commissioning of Vizhinjam Port, invited criticism and widespread troll on social media.

A slew of leaders, including state PWD and Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas and senior CPI-M leader Thomas Isaac, lashed out against Rajeev Chandrasekhar for his presence on the dais.

CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan said BJP state president’s presence on the dais during the commissioning of Vizhinjam International seaport was not right.

BJP former state president Surendran said that the BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s participation in the Vizhinjam inauguration ceremony was not due to the generosity of the Kerala government.

BJP state vice president Sobha Surendran said Rajeev Chandrasekhar was on the dais because those who are empowered to take decision on the matter, decided so

Responding to the criticism against BJP’s state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP Alappuzha South District President Sandeep Vachaspati, in Facebook post said BJP State President Rajiv Chandrasekhar did sit on the Vizhinjam inauguration stage, not because his father or grandfather was the Chief Minister, he did so by accepting the invitation of the Prime Minister of the country.

On what basis your son, on his way to see the sights by holding his grandfather’s hand, sat on the government meeting, Sandeep asked.“You, come and criticize the BJP state president, who is also a former union minister, after giving a satisfactory explanation to that” Sandeep wrote on his facebook page .

Reminding Mohammed Riyaz, the action of his wife Veena, his son and mother-in law, attending an official government meeting, Sandeep asked, has anyone else shown a greater meanness than your wife Mrs. Veena, son and mother-in-law being done? “ First, stop the meanness in your own family. Then, come to reform people, Sandeep added in the post