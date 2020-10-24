BJP launches attack on the recently released Peoples’ Democratic Party chief Mehooba Mufti for making “seditious remarks”.

In her first press conference after being released from 14 months of detention, Mufti said, “We will raise the national flag only once our state flag is back. The national flag is here only because of this (the Jammu and Kashmir) flag and constitution. We are linked to the rest of the country because of this flag.

On her remarks, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina told reporters: “I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take note of (the) seditious remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, book her for the seditious act and put her behind bars”.

Last month, the Supreme Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration that for how long can Mehbooba Mufti be kept in custody.

The apex court’s response came while hearing her daughter’s petition challenging the former Chief Minister’s detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

The court gave two weeks’ time to the Jammu and Kashmir administration to give its stand on how long Ms Mufti can be kept in custody and whether her custody can be extended beyond one year.

Mehbooba Mufti was released on late October 13 night after being in detention for 14 months since the abrogation of the Article 370 on August 5, 2019, by the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre.

Mehbooba Mufti had on the next day met former chief ministers and leaders of the National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah at her residence in Srinagar.