Alleging BJP of making India’s best organisations hollow and then selling them, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s reported remarks of selling Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation by March.

Her attack comes days after Sitharaman reportedly said the government was looking to wrap up the sale of state-run Air India and oil refiner and marketer BPCL by March 2020.

“Our organisations are our pride. These are our ‘golden birds’,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. “The BJP had promised to build the country, but they are working to make India’s best organisations hollow and sell them. Sad,” the Congress general secretary said.

The Congress General Secretary has been a constant critic of the BJP’s economic policies which have failed to curb the growing rate of unemployment and economic slowdown.