While curfew has been clamped in Kashmir ahead of the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, the BJP has called for celebrating the day tomorrow by hoisting the Tricolor and illuminating road crossings and buildings.

The BJP held a meeting here on Tuesday to review preparations for the celebrations on 5 August. The state BJP chief Ravinder Raina presided over the meeting.

Raina asked BJP activists to adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions ordered by the authorities. He also appealed to the masses to express their joyous feelings by celebrating the event by illuminating their homes by lighting locally made lights.

He stressed that the National Flag will also be hoisted prominently at Kathua, Samba and other places of historical relevance, especially the places that were the centre of the Praja Parishad Movement.