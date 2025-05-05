BJP hits out at Himachal govt for laxity in deporting Pak nationals

BJP state media in-charge Karan Nanda has criticized the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for not taking serious action to identify and deport Pakistani citizens residing in the state.

Nanda said on Monday that the central government, led by PM Narendra Modi, has taken 10 significant steps against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, however, the state government seems reluctant to act decisively in sync with the Centre.

“The steps taken by the central government include cancelling visas, deporting Pakistani nationals, terminating the Indus Water Treaty, closing the Attari-Wagah border,” said Nanda.

Nanda praised PM Modi as a security shield for Indians and accused Congress of undermining him.

He also warned that India will not tolerate threats and will take strong action against those who challenge the nation.

Nanda further accused Congress of supporting Pakistan and boosting terrorist morale, allegedly labelling “Pakistan Working Committee” instead of “Congress Working Committee”.

He warned that any delay would be seen as compromising national security, and claimed that Himachal cannot be a safe haven for any Pakistani nationals faced in the event of such circumstances.