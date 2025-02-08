BJP heading to a big win in Milkipur assembly bypolls

There has been a big upset in the Milkipur assembly bypolls as the BJP is cruising towards a comfortable victory with a big margin after eight years.

So far, 20 of the 30 rounds of counting have been completed in which BJP candidate Chandrabhan Paswan is leading by around 50,000 votes against Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ajeet Prasad .

Surprisingly, the SP candidate has lost the election at his own native booth.

There is an atmosphere of celebration in the BJP office with party workers dancing to drum beats and spraying Abir-Gulal on each other.

The SP candidate and his MP father Awadhesh Prasad have not ventured out of their home since morning.

Commenting on the poll outome, BJP leader Awadhesh Pandey said the public has avenged the SP for allegedly insulting Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Awadhesh Prasad responded to Pandey’s comment by charging the BJP with breaking the record of dishonesty as their goons captured booths during polling.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP lost to the SP by 7,000 votes in this assembly segment while in the 2022 assembly polls the saffron party lost by around 11,000 votes.