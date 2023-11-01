“BJP have only 2 topics, communalism and religious conversion”: Chhattisgarh CM

Ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections scheduled for November 7 and 17, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party on the issue of communalism and religious conversion.

“They (BJP) have only 2 topics, communalism and religious conversion. They make brothers (of two communities) fight with each other. They won’t do any work but make people fight and collect votes. They have hatred and violence in their mind,” CM Baghel told a gathering in Bastar.

Lashing out against ex-CM of the state Raman Singh, he said, “Under Raman Singh, this lush green soil of Bastar became red…”

This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raman Singh on Monday took a jibe at CM Baghel, stating that the latter is the CM for 40 days more.

“Priyanka Gandhi came to Chhattisgarh and announced to provide cylinders for Rs 500. The Bhupesh Baghel government knows that it will be thrown out of power. So they are trying to save themselves by making announcements. It has no significance now. Bhupesh Baghel is the CM for 40 days more,” Raman Singh told ANI in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

Chhattisgarh is scheduled to hold polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all five poll-bound states.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

Earlier in the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress witnessed a landslide victory, winning 68 seats out of 90 of those against the then-ruling BJP, which acquired 15 seats.

The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.

The BJP aims to wrest power from the Congress-ruled state, which is expected to set the tone for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.