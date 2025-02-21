BJP has submerged UP in debts: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP government has submerged Uttar Pradesh in heavy debts.

He said every person of the state has a debt of Rs 36,000 as the state’s loan was around Rs 9 lakh crore.

Akhilesh Yadav pointed out on Friday that in the current budget, the BJP government has sought a loan of Rs 91,000 crore in the coming fiscal. While UP had a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore till 2017, but the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath has taken a loan of Rs 6 lakh crore in the last eight years.

The SP president said the BJP government is constantly imposeing debt burden on the state. The government is playing with the economy of both the country and the state with its wrong economic policies. It is doing all this for the profits of a few capitalists. In this government, it is becoming poor and poor.

Yadav said that the development plans by the state and Central government are only on paper. “The government is trying to hide the ground reality by giving false figures. There is corruption in every department. There has never been so much corruption in the state as from construction works to health, police department, corruption is everywhere. The BJP government is following a policy of lies, loot, and dishonesty. No work is being done in public interest. The problems of common people including farmers, youth are increasing. Injustice with the poor is increasing and every class is disappointed and sad.”

He said the public is waiting for the UP assembly elections in 2027 when the BJP’s lies, loot, and dishonesty will show them the way out of power for forever.