BJP has come to change Himachal’s destiny: JP Nadda

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said they have come to the state to change the image and destiny of Himachal Pradesh.

While addressing a conference of representatives of Panchayat Raj institutions, JP Nadda added “Elected representatives are sitting here…We have not come here to sit on our seats, we have come to change the image and destiny of Himachal Pradesh.”

He further said that the “chair” (power) is essential but not their goal, it is necessary for development.

Terming the BJP as the world’s largest political party, Nadda said, “Political parties are unable to conduct meeting with the number as we have in our conference.

BJP chief Nadda was on a tour to Assam with Home Minister Amit Shah. While addressing the inaugural function of BJP’s biggest party headquarters– Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati– he said that BJP is the only ideology-based and national party in India.

The Congress does not have any particular ideology and the BJP is the only ideology-based national party in India said the BJP national president.

At the inaugural function, he also said that the party has proposed to set up 512 offices across the country out of which 236 offices have been constructed and 154 offices are under construction.

In the coming days, the BJP will have a grand office in the entire country including Assam and North East, Nadda said on Saturday.