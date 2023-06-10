BJP growing nervous over SP’s growth in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav claimed that BJP was now growing nervous seeing the Samajwadi Party grow stronger enough to defeat the saffron party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Boosting the morale of the party workers, who came from far-off places in 46-degree heat at the end of a two-day training camp for them here at the historic religious town of Naimisharanya on Saturday, the Samajwadi leader said to achieve the goal, the organization has to be strengthened till the booth level.

Yadav said, “The BJP has been continuously grabbing votes by telling lies. The promises made by the BJP have not been fulfilled till date. The BJP government is filing false cases against the leaders of the Samajwadi Party. Is this politics? The public will wipe out the BJP this time.”

He said that the BJP has invented a new word to go on the path of ‘soft Hindutva’. “We are already very soft, now we just need to be hard,” he said.

Yadav said the media and channels are calling UP police Chor police? BJP has ruined the police. Its exploits have become shameful. There are reports that the police stole 50 kilos of silver and the police are arresting the police. The BJP government has given a free hand to the police to extort money.

He pointed out that the figures of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) show that Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of deaths in police custody. Fake cases are being written in the BJP government. About 15,000 encounters took place in Uttar Pradesh, in which 5,000 were injured and many innocents were killed.

Yadav assured that whenever Samajwadi Party gets a chance, they will conduct caste census and till they are not in the government, they will ask the government to conduct caste census. Social justice will not be achieved without caste census.

He said today through technology, if the government wants, can conduct caste census within a few months. They count for themselves, but are not counting for any plan. The BJP government is tearing apart the Constitution of Babasaheb. A conspiracy is being hatched to end the system of reservation for the deprived, backward and Dalits.

The SP chief claimed the double engine-triple engine government of BJP has completely failed. Inflation, unemployment is at its peak. The prices of everything have increased. Cooking gas, diesel, petrol and food items have all become costlier. The profit of all this is going to the big capitalists. MoUs were signed in the name of investment but nothing was visible on the ground.

During the training camp, National Vice President Kiranmoy Nanda said all the development works done in the state were done in the Samajwadi government. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections is a challenge for us. We have to take a pledge to win the elections and strengthen the organization till the booth level.`