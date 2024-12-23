BJP govt charging GST on exam forms: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of charging GST on every government jobs examination forms including Agniveer.

Her statement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in government departments and organizations via video conferencing.

Vadra, who is the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, in a social media post wrote, “BJP cannot provide jobs to the youth, but it is rubbing salt on the wounds of the youth by charging 18 per cent GST on the examination forms. GST is being collected on every government job form including Agniveer.”

Attacking the ruling dispensation, she said that after filling the form, if the paper is leaked due to the failure of the government or if there is corruption, then the money of the youth is wasted.

Stating that parents sacrifice their lives and save every penny to educate their children and prepare for the exams, Vadra said, “But, the BJP government has turned their dreams into a source of income.”

The Congress parliamentarian, along with her post, also shared a government vacancy advertisement charging 18 per cent GST from the candidates under various categories including SC/ST.

Notably, the Congress and other parties of the INDIA bloc have been critical of the government for allegedly failing to address the unemployment issue.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had slammed the Narendra Modi-led government over the issue of unemployment and called it the biggest curse under the ruling dispensation.