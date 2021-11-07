BJP to form booth committees at all polling stations across county

Gearing up for the 2022 Assembly polls and next general election, the BJP has decided to complete the formation of booth committees at over 10 lakh polling stations across the country by year end.

Addressing the inaugural session of BJP National Executive Committee meet here, party chief J.P. Nadda set the target to complete the process of forming the booth committees.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that to strengthen the party at ground level chief Nadda has asked to complete the formation of the committees by December 25.

“Formation of booth committees have been completed in 85 per cent of polling booths and remaining work will be completed by December 25,” Pradhan said.

The party has also decided to implement the successful ‘page committee’ concept of Gujarat across the country.

“Page committee will be formed across the country and appointment of ‘Panna Pramukh’ will be completed by April 6, next year,” Pradhan said

He said that Nadda also asked for an institutionalised mechanism to listen to the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme at each polling booth.

“Party chief talked about three works to strengthen the organisation at ground level as BJP has yet to reach its ‘Utkarsh’ (peak),” he said.

Nadda also talked about election results and said that BJP’s victory in Huzurabad shows it’s rise in Telangana.

“Nadda also said that BJP is getting strong in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to win the next elections,” Pradhan said.

In his address, Nadda thanked the people of West Bengal who supported the BJP in this year’s Assembly polls.

“In the 2016 Assembly polls, the BJP’s vote share was negligible, now it’s 38 per cent. We have got the blessings of Bengal. In political history, such rapid growth in vote share has never been registered. the BJP chief assured people of West Bengal that the party is with them,” Pradhan said.

Pradhan added that Nadda in his address also mentioned about the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which is now on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Talking about the meet, Pradhan said that it is being held in a hybrid mode.

“All participants have registered digitally, including Prime Minister Modi, L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are also attending the meeting virtually from their homes,” Pradhan said.