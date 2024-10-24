BJP flays Congress over Priyanka Gandhi’s financial assets

BJP Thursday lashed out at the opposition Congress over Priyanka Gandhi’s affidavit of assets, alleging that the document declaring her financial assets is a ‘confession of corruption’.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls yesterday, and today it won’t be untrue to say that ‘mohabbat ki dukaan nahi, yeh dalali ki dukaan hai.”

He also took a jibe at the Congress , saying that ” if anyone knows how to exploit individuals from backward communities and the Dalit community, it is the Gandhi family and the Congress party”. He shared a picture of Priyanka Gandhi filing her nomination for Wayanad bypoll.

”There is a picture in which we can see Sonia Gandhi, Robert & Priyanka Vadra, son Rehan & Rahul Gandhi sitting inside & a Dalit Kharge was sitting outside….

”This is an incredible insult. Is it a sin to be a Dalit? Mallikarjun Kharge was kept out of the room during Priyanka Vadra Gandhi’s nomination. Sitaram Kesari, then PV Narasimha Rao and now Kharge. The message is clear – if you are not from the Gandhi family then remember that even a small person from the Gandhi family has more status than the Congress President,” he said.

Marking her debut in electoral politics, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala on Wednesday.

The saffron party made a huge allegation that Priyanka’s property as stated in the affidavit is very less.

The BJP spokesperson said, “The people in the country want to ask a few questions from the ‘fake Gandhis’. This affidavit (of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) is a confession of the corruption that these ‘fake Gandhis’ and their brother-in-law Robert Vadra have been doing… The declared net worth of Robert Vadra is lower than what the IT department is demanding…”

Bhatia said,”The affidavit filed by her is a confession of corruption, which her family and Robert Vadra have been doing. It is not like she declared her assets of her own free will, this is a Supreme Court’s judgement to give an affidavit of yourself and your relatives.”

“Everyone knows that if there is a family that is the most corrupt it is the nakli Gandhi family. Everyone knows, three members of the family, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra are out on bail for corruption charges,” he added.

Taking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bhatia said that the affidavit shows the hypocrisy of the Gandhi family when Rahul Gandhi accuses the NDA government of stealing money away from poor people and giving it to the Ambani group.

”But Robert Vadra himself has invested in Ambani group, and holds shares in them. It has been 11 years and no one can accuse our Prime Minister of corruption…but with Gandhi, in his own house there is someone who invests in those companies,” he pointed out.