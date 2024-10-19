BJP fields Navya Haridas against Priyanka Gandhi for Wayanad LS bye-poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Navya Haridas against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha bye-election in Kerala’s Wayanad constituency. The announcement was made by the BJP on Saturday evening.

The BJP also released a list of candidates for various Assembly by-elections: three from Assam, two from Bihar, one from Chhattisgarh, two from Karnataka, and two from Kerala. Additionally, the party announced two candidates for Madhya Pradesh and six each for Rajasthan and West Bengal Assembly by-elections.

Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to file her nomination on 23rd October as the party’s candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bye-election.

The bye-election in Wayanad was prompted by the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

As per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule, the polling for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency will be held on 13th November.

The last date for filing nominations is 25th October, with the scrutiny of nominations scheduled for 28th October, and the final date for the withdrawal of candidature on 30th October.

The counting of votes will take place on 23rd November along with that of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.