BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar constituency in Telangana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded AP Mithun Kumar Reddy from the Mahbubnagar constituency.

Reddy is the son of senior BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy.

The BJP, earlier today, announced its candidate from the Mahbubnagar constituency, which is currently being represented by V. Srinivas Goud.

Advertisement

V. Srinivas Goud, belongs to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

The party had on October 22 released its first list of 52 candidates. The party fielded MPs Soyam Bapu Rao from Boath, Arvind Dharmapuri from Koratla and Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar. T Raja Singh’s suspension from the party was revoked and he will be contest from Goshamahal.

The BJP has fielded 12 women MPs for the forthcoming Telangana assembly polls, with an eye on wooing the women voters.

The total number of women voters in the state stands at 1.6 crores, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile, BJP’s K Venkata Ramana Reddy will contest against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from the Kamareddy constituency in the Nizamabad district.

The BJP Telangana unit received a setback when former MLA and newly designated BJP national executive committee member Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the party and announced that he would return to the Congress.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on October 9 that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.