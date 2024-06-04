BJP faces setbacks in North East as Congress and regional parties gain ground

Reflecting the nationwide trend, the BJP is experiencing significant setbacks in the North Eastern states, with Congress and regional parties regaining some lost ground.

By evening, the BJP was leading in 12 seats, while its allies were ahead in three, out of the total 25 seats in the region, including Sikkim.

This is a decline from the 19 seats the NDA secured in 2019, with the BJP winning 14 seats and its allies 5.

Advertisement

In contrast, the Congress is seeing a resurgence in the North East, leading in eight seats, an improvement from the four seats it won in 2019.

Additionally, regional parties are making a notable impact on the electoral landscape.

In Assam, which holds a maximum of 14 seats in the region, the BJP is leading in 8 seats. Its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), are leading in two others.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has emerged victorious in the Jorhat constituency.

A significant development in Assam is the complete defeat of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), with its leader, Badruddin Ajmal, trailing by a huge margin in the Dhubri constituency to Congress candidate Rockybul Hussain.

In Tripura, the BJP continues its strong performance, winning both parliamentary seats. Former Chief Minister Biplab Deb won in the Tripura West constituency, while Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman secured victory in Tripura East.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP is leading in two seats, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju leading comfortably in Arunachal West and Tapir Gao ahead in Arunachal East.

In Manipur, a state often plagued by unrest, the Congress is leading in both parliamentary seats. JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam is ahead in Inner Manipur, while Alfred Kanngam S Arthur leads in Outer Manipur.