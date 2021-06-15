Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Manish Sisodia, along with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh levelled allegations of corruption against BJP leaders and claimed that 12080-acre land bought by Ram Mandir by Ram Janmabhoomi Trust is a “big fraud”.

Sisodia said, “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust bought 12080 acres of land worth 18.5 crores on 18 March 2021. The land was bought from Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari in the presence of Anil Mishra and Mayor of Ayodhya Rishikesh Upadhyaya, who are members of this Trust. Many citizens donated money towards the establishment of the Ram Mandir, whether it was a farmer who took out some donation from their earnings or a labourer who used up his earnings to donate. More land being bought for the construction of this temple was a matter of pride for most people but this pride has now turned into disappointment and shame considering BJP leaders have used money allocated for Ram Temple for their own means.”

Manish Sisodia mentioned that the land for Ram Temple was originally being sold for Rs 2 crore to Harish Pathak and Kusum Pathak by Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari at 7:10 was surprisingly sold for Rs 18.5 crores to the same party within a matter of 5 minutes. Anil Mishra and BJP leader and Mayor of Ayodhya Rishikesh Upadhyay were witnesses to this.

Manish Sisodia said, “Prabhu Shri Ram Bhakts were of the belief that their hard-earned donations for Ram Temple will be used in the creation of the Temple. They have all been disappointed with the fraud BJP has yet again committed. 5 people, within 5 minutes, defrauded 115 crore Hindus. People have been waiting with immense hope and faith on the completion of the Ram Temple and they donated their hard-earned money but BJP leaders have just made a joke out of this. They didn’t think that Rs 2 crore worth of land would be bought for Rs. 18.5 crores.”

Manish Sisodia said, “When documents regarding Ram Temple were shown initially, it was obvious that they were fake but members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and their false statements on increase in land rate has only made matters worse. Can land price increase from Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 18.5 crore within a matter of 5 minutes? People donated money to be a part of the creation of a resplendent Ram Temple, but BJP has just made a joke of their faith and their trust. This land scam is a clear show of corruption and it is a black day for all Prabhu Shri Ram followers.”

In attendance was Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP who said, “BJP leaders immediately came to defence of all those involved in the scam. BJP came to defence of all those who carried out this scam in the name of Prabhu Shri Ram. BJP leaders should now come to light and announce how much they have earned through this scam and it is crystal clear that BJP leader and Mayor of Ayodhya has a big role to play. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust should give a full account of the money received through donations by people.”

Sanjay Singh also added that Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust is defending this fraud claiming that the rate of land probably increased due to which it was bought at an inflated price. Sanjay Singh mentioned that this is a blatant lie considering the benama of the land states that it is free of any encumbrance. BJP leaders will have to give an answer to its citizens. If they do not even know the original rate of this land then why have they created such a big fraud out of it?