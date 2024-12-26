BJP debunks GST rumours on used cars and popcorn

Amid controversy over alleged changes in GST on used cars and popcorn, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh has refuted the claims, asserting that no new tax has been imposed on popcorn, and GST on used cars applies only to companies profiting from trading in used vehicles, not to individual owners.

In a video statement,he clarified, “There are three types of popcorn: salted, packaged, and caramelized. Their GST rates remain unchanged at 5 per cent, 12 per cent, and 18 per cent, respectively.”

Addressing the rumours regarding GST on buying and selling used cars, he emphasised that individuals do not need to pay GST when buying or selling a used car. However, companies dealing in used cars must pay an 18 per cent GST on profits. Additionally, no GST is levied on negative margins in such transactions.

“If an individual buys or sells an old car, they will not be required to pay 18 per cent GST. However, if a company engages in buying and selling old cars, the tax will only apply if the selling price exceeds the purchase price,” he said.

The clarification follows confusion triggered by the recent GST Council meeting, which led to criticism of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allegedly imposing GST on popcorn and used cars.