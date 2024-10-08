BJP crosses halfway mark in Haryana; NC-Cong in J&K

The BJP is set to retain power in Haryana as it crossed the halfway mark while National Conference (NC) and its ally Congress are geared to form their maiden government in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370.

Counting of the votes are underway in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security arrangements.

In Haryana, which witnessed polls in single phase, the ruling BJP is ahead of the Opposition Congress in the state.

The BJP which has extensively campaigned in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading in 49 Assembly constituencies, as per trends of the Election Commission (EC) till 1307 hrs.

The Opposition Congress which fought the elections under the leadership of its former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading in 35 seats.

According to the poll panel trends, Independent candidates are leading in four seats and one seat each by INLD and BSP.

Former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has exuded confidence that the BJP would sweep the polls.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh in a post on X wrote, “Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to- date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends @ECISVEEP?”

He also wrote to the Election Commission of India over the matter.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP won 40 seats, followed by Congress 31 and JJP 10.

Campaigning for the Haryana Assembly elections saw several public speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

In Jammu and Kashmir, which saw an Assembly election after a gap of 10 years, the NC is leading in 42 seats and its ally, Congress in six seats.

The BJP, which was eyeing to form the government in the Union Territory, is leading in 29 seats.

The PDP led by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is leading in three seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the first phase voting was held on 18th September, second phase on 25th September and third phase on 1st October. The turnout recorded in the first phase was 57.31 per cent, 61.38 per cent in second phase and 65.48 per cent in third phase.