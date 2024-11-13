Logo

Logo

# India

BJP, Congress bypoll candidates detained in MP

Police Wednesday morning took the candidates of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress into confinement, as the voting for assembly bypoll at Vijaypur in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 AM.

SNS | Bhopal | November 13, 2024 11:16 am

BJP, Congress bypoll candidates detained in MP

File Photo

Police Wednesday morning took the candidates of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress into confinement, as the voting for assembly bypoll at Vijaypur in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 AM.

The police initially kept Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra under house confinement since 7 AM.

However, after protest by the Congress, the police brought BJP candidate and Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat also to a rest house at Vijaypur in the Sheopur district at around 10 AM.

Advertisement

Both candidates would be kept in confinement till voting ends in the evening. The main aim is to stop the candidates to unduly influence the polling and voters and prevent any untoward incidents, police said.

In the morning, Ramniwas Rawat cast his vote at a polling booth in his native village Sunwani.

Around 17 per cent voting was reported from Vijaypur till about 10.30 AM.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Medicinal, aromatic farms to come up in Ladakh soon

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, on Wednesday entered into a memorandum of understanding with the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), to set up a farm for medicinal and aromatic plants cultivation at Palam in Leh.