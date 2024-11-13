BJP, Congress bypoll candidates detained in MP

Police Wednesday morning took the candidates of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress into confinement, as the voting for assembly bypoll at Vijaypur in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 AM.

The police initially kept Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra under house confinement since 7 AM.

However, after protest by the Congress, the police brought BJP candidate and Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat also to a rest house at Vijaypur in the Sheopur district at around 10 AM.

Both candidates would be kept in confinement till voting ends in the evening. The main aim is to stop the candidates to unduly influence the polling and voters and prevent any untoward incidents, police said.

In the morning, Ramniwas Rawat cast his vote at a polling booth in his native village Sunwani.

Around 17 per cent voting was reported from Vijaypur till about 10.30 AM.