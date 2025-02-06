BJP, Cong in MP upbeat about Delhi polls

Following the voting in the Delhi Assembly polls on 5 February and subsequent exit poll predictions, BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh are excited and assert that the saffron party will certainly form the government in the national capital whereas the opposition Congress leaders are claiming that the exit polls would turn out to be wrong and the Congress would perform exceedingly well in the Delhi polls.

MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav Thursday said the BJP is set to form the government in Delhi. The CM asserted that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work done by the BJP has turned the tables on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

Dr Yadav charged that the AAP and Congress have ruined Delhi over the years and now the people have decided to bring the BJP to power with a thumping majority.

The MP CM had also campaigned for the BJP candidates in Delhi by addressing some election meetings and holding road shows during the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls.

On the other hand, the Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh claimed that the performance of the grand old in Delhi would be opposite to the exit poll predictions.

MP Congress Vice-President Priyavrat Singh, who was in Delhi for almost two months during the run-up to the elections, said the Congress is going to perform much better than the last Assembly polls.

Singh said the Congress is going to improve impressively upon its previous showing. He asserted that the Congress candidates would score wins on several seats in Delhi.

Singh alleged that the BJP and AAP have been exposed in these polls and the people of Delhi have voted against both the parties, which would be proven on 8 February when the results of the Delhi Assembly polls are announced.