The BJPs Central Election Committee (CEC) will meet on Saturday later to finalise party candidates for assembly polls in four states and one union territory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the CEC meeting.

A BJP source said that the party CEC would like to finalise candidates for seats going for polls in third phases in West Bengal and Assam. “Names for all the seats for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be also be finalized in the meeting, where polling will be held in the third phase on April 6,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, National General Secretary (Orgnaisation) B. L. Santosh and other members of the CEC will attend the meeting to be held at the party’s national headquarters in the evening.

Voting for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in one phase on April 6, which would be the last phase of the assembly polls in Assam and third phase in West Bengal.

Voting will take place in all the 140 seats of Kerala, 234 seats of Tamil Nadu, 30 seats of Puducherry on April 6.

In Assam, in the third and final phase of elections in the state, polling will be held in 40 seats. Of 294 seats in West Bengal, 31 will go for polls in the third phase.

On Friday, the BJP leaderships from West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu arrived in the national capital. Leaders of Kerala and Tamil Nadu held initial discussion on names of probable short-listed by state unit with Nadda. These names would be placed at the CEC to finalise the party nominees.

The BJP has already announced the names for seats going for polls in first two phases.