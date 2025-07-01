BJP calls Kharge ‘rubber stamp president’ over his ‘high command’ remark on K’taka CM change

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday targeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark that “high command” will decide on the change in Karnataka’s Chief Minister, saying the first family of the Congress party (Gandhis) has degraded him to function as a “weak and rubber stamp party president”.

“Mallikarjun Kharge ji’s frustrated confession blatantly exposes how Congress’ first family has demeaned and degraded Kharge ji to function as a weak, powerless, rubber-stamp Congress president. Kharge ji’s helpless remarks expose the Dalit-virodhi mindset of the Congress party and how the party has zero respect for the dignity of Dalits,” said BJP leader CR Kesavan.

Referring to the alleged differences between the Gandhi family and former Congress chief Sitaram Kesari, Kesavan alleged that the first family’s interest is always paramount for the Congress.

“It can never be forgotten how the Congress party insulted Sitaram Kesari. For Congress, only the interest of the first family comes first. The question to be answered by the trio of the Nehru-Gandhi family is what did Mr Kharge mean when he said the high command will decide,” he added.

His remarks come a day after Kharge, while responding to a question on speculation about a Karnataka CM change, said that the decision is for the high command to make.

“It is in the hands of the party high command. No one can say what is going on in the high command. It is left to the high command, and they have the right to take further action, but no one should create problems unnecessarily,” Kharge, who is the highest individual authority in the party, told reporters in Bengaluru.

