BJP blames Cong Govt for mismanagement leading to lack of development in Himachal

Former BJP State President and MP Suresh Kashyap has said that during the tenure of the present Congress government, several issues of mismanagement are surfacing, due to which Himachal Pradesh is suffering a lot in terms of development .

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the central government have not received any proposal from Himachal Pradesh to set up a biogas plant under the waste to energy scheme.

“The Himachal government in their previous statements have said that the proposal to set up a biogas plant has been sent to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. But it was revealed in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing budget session of Parliament that no such proposal has been sent to the centre government,” he stated.

Kashyap said that the Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik told the Rajya Sabha that the Ministry has not received any proposal from Himachal Pradesh to set up a biogas plant under the waste to energy scheme.

Shripad Nayak informed that under this scheme, the Ministry provides central financial assistance of Rs. 4 crore for setting up a new plant of 4800 kg per day capacity for biogas production, whereas, it provides financial assistance of Rs 3 crore for production of 4800 kg per day biogas at an already operational plant. Farmers are given 50 per cent gratuity on machinery for disposing of crop residues.

Accusing the incumbent state government of lackadaisical approach, he said that when the Central Government is not informed about any project or if it is told in detail that the DPR is not sent from Himachal Pradesh to the ministry, then how will the Centre give money under the scheme.

“The Centre is leaving no stone unturned to take Himachal Pradesh forward, but the present government does not have the will to work. Due to this reason, many developmental works in Himachal are not. able to gain positive momentum. If anyone is responsible for such mismanagement then it is the present Congress government,” he blamed.

In Himachal Pradesh, neither are the contractors being paid for the work done by them nor is any developmental activity being carried out, charged Kashyap.

Advertisement