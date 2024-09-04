BJP bags seven and AAP five MCD ward committee zones

In the recently-concluded Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ward committee elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered victory in seven zones while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) manage to win from five of the 12 zones.

The BJP now holds nine seats in the standing committee while the AAP holds eight seats.

The election to the ward committee was delayed by 19 months.

The saffron party won the Keshavpuram MCD Zone unopposed and swept all three seats of the Shahdara North, Najafgarh, Shahdara South, Central, and Narela Zones.

On the other hand, the AAP secured two of the three zones—City SP, Karol Bagh, and West Zone—unopposed after the saffron party failed to submit the necessary nomination due to insufficient elected councilors while it won the Rohini Zone with 14 votes and claimed victory in the South Zone.

Voting in Karol Bagh and City SP did not take place as the BJP did not field candidates in these zones, while in Keshav Puram, BJP’s was the sole candidate in the fray.

Pawan Shehrawat and Sugandha, the councillors who recently switched sides from AAP to BJP, won the post of chairman for the ward committees from Narela and Central Zones respectively.

The Civil Lines Zone saw a keen contest between the AAP and the BJP with the saffron party winning all three posts by a margin of one vote each.

Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of Opposition in the MCD, while talking to a news agency, stated, “In the last two years, no work was done by the MCD. This is why all councillors voted unanimously for the BJP.”

This victory is very important for the people of Delhi. We will win the chairman post in the standing committee too, added Singh.