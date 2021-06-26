BJP has appointed new chiefs for its Assam and Manipur units respectively.

BJP national chief J.P. Nadda on Saturday appointed Bhabesh Kalita as president of the Assam unit and Sharda Devi as president of the Manipur unit.

Kalita will replace Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who became a Minister in the newly-formed Himanta Biswa Sarma government in the state. He is also sitting MLA in the Assam Assembly.

In Manipur, Devi will succeed Saikhom Tikendra Singh, who died of Covid last month.

It is to be noted that the BJP won the recently held Assam Assembly polls for the second consecutive term.