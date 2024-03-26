BJP announces 3 more candidates for LS polls

The BJP on Tuesday released its sixth list of three more candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP finalised the sixth list which includes two candidates for Rajasthan and one candidate for Manipur.

In Rajasthan, the BJP has fielded Kanhaiya Lal Meena from Dausa Parliamentary constituency while Indu Devi Jatav has been fielded from Karauli-Dholpur (SC) Lok Sabha seat.

Rajasthan has 25 parliamentary constituencies. The state will vote in two phases. Phase 1 (April 19) will see polling on 12 seats, while the remaining 13 seats will go to polling in the second phase (April 26).

The party has also fielded Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

The Lok Sabha elections in Manipur will be held in two phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19 and the second phase voting will be on April 26.