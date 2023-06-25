BJP alleges Kamal Nath’s role in Emergency

Addressing a press conference here, Sharma said that emergency was imposed in India on 25 June, 1975. Sharma and other BJP leaders present at the media briefing, including MP Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang, wore black armbands.

Sharma said the black armbands are for reminding people that today was a black day for democracy in India.

Sharma alleged that former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi’s son Sanjay Gandhi had conspired to get Emergency imposed in 1975 to save his mother’s chair.

Sharma also alleged that Kamal Nath, who was then a close associate of Sanjay Gandhi, had assisted Sanjay Gandhi and played a major role too in murdering democracy in the country.

Madhya Pradesh BJP President Vishnu Dutt Sharma alleged on Sunday that MP Congress Chief Kamal Nath had played an active role along with late Sanjay Gandhi in the enforcement of Emergency in the country in 1975.