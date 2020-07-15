The BJP activist kidnapped by terrorists in Sopore of north Kashmir on Wednesday morning was rescued this evening by the police after a nearly 12 hours long massive search, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh told The Statesman.

However, further details were awaited.

Within days of the killing of Sheikh Wasim Bari, a BJP district President of Bandipora and his two kin, terrorists on Wednesday abducted another BJP activist from the Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

J&K DGP, Dilbag Singh said that Mehrajuddin Malla, who is also the Vice-Chairman of Municipal Committee Watergam, was kidnapped at Marazigund in Rafiabad area of the district while he was on his way to Sopore town.

A massive search was launched by the security forces for Malla, the DGP added.

Malla was abducted early morning but his whereabouts were not known till the evening.

Men of the Army, CRPF and J&K Police combed the area.

Malla was abducted by some people who came in a Santro car when he was standing on the roadside.

Police sounded a high alert and launched strict vigil at all entry and exit points in Sopore and areas around.

Killing of Bari, his father and brother followed by abduction of Malla has come a few days after terrorists reportedly put up posters in parts of Kashmir warning people against joining BJP.

Police said, “When Malla was standing on the road near to his house, some people came and whisked him away around 8.30 to 9 am”.

Elected representatives of Panchayats and local bodies have urged the Home Ministry to arrange their security as such incidents have created fear in the valley.

Reacting to the killing of Bari in north Kashmir last week, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav tweeted; “It’s never easy to be an Indian, a patriot and a BJP man in some parts of the Kashmir valley. Many had to pay with their lives for daring to be one. Wasim Bari, his brother Umer and their father were the latest in this saga of the martyrdom of patriots…”