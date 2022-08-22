BJP accuses Opposition of disturbing J&K peace over non-locals

Slamming the National Conference (NC), Indian National Congress (INC) and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jammu and Kashmir BJP president, Ravinder Raina, accused them of trying to “incite people of Kashmir to disturb the peace in the valley”.

The J&K Opposition held an all-party meeting on Monday against the inclusion of about 25 lakh non-locals in the Union Territory’s voter list which they alleged is done at the instance of the BJP led Central government.

“They are provoking the people to indulge in bloodshed. These political parties are opposing the right to vote to those who were residing in J&K for the last 15 to 20 years and have constitutionally become eligible to cast vote in legislative assembly and other local elections. Such people have become eligible to vote with the implementation of the Representation of Peoples Act 1950 following the scrapping of special status of J&K,” said Raina while speaking to reporters in Jammu.

Raina criticised the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) members and Shiv Sena for participating in the meeting despite the government clarifying its position.

He underlined that no one opposed the J&K politicians who contested elections from elsewhere in the country.

He went on to cite the example of the former Union Home Minister and Former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed who had contested from Uttar Pradesh and senior Congress Party leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad had contested elections from Maharashtra for Parliamentary seats but no one raised objection against them.

“They contest elections as per their convenience from any part of the country, but oppose even eligible people if one deserves to be included in the voting list after residing for over 15 to 20 years in J&K. Many families from J&K live in Delhi, Gurugram, Pune and Bangalore and other areas of the country and they have permanently settled and have become voters there, yet no one raised objections. But the Congress, NC and PDP are opposing those who are eligible to be given their constitutional rights,” he said.

“They have launched propaganda to disturb peace under a well hatched conspiracy and provoke people which they did for almost 70 years in J&K during their rule,” he alleged.