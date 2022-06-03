BJP accuses Mann of paying ‘lip sympathy’ to Moosewala’s family

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of paying lip sympathy to the family of singer Sidhu Moosewala by visiting them under heavy security cover five days after the brutal murder.

Chugh alleged that such cosmetic exercises are a cover-up by the chief minister after the Punjab Police has miserably failed to arrest the killers of Moosewala so far. “The Chief Minister first committed a hara-kiri when he ordered the withdrawal of security cover to Moosewala, and now was covering up his government’s failure to nab the culprits,” he said.

The BJP leader said the CM made light of the entire exercise also because before going to Moosewala’s house in Mansa he chose to visit Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take his permission.

In the last five days, he noted that the only thing the CM did was to make and remake the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and when the SITs failed to deliver, he went to the Moosewala family.

He should have apologised to the family members of Moosewala for the security failure. Instead, he just chose to express lip sympathy amid a wide uproar among people of the area, he observed.