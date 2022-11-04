BJP accuses KCR of indulging in diversionary tactic

Apprehensive over his daughter’s involvement in the Delhi Liquor Scam, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has launched a new drama accusing BJP of trying to poach his TRS MLAs as a diversionary tactic, alleged state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday.

Rebutting the chief minister’s allegation that BJP was trying to topple democratically elected governments in four states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan by luring MLAs with large amounts of money Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the drama was completely written and directed by the chief minister in a bid to garner sympathy at the national level.

He also referred to the four TRS MLAs who helped the police to catch the three accused as “Olx” pieces since three out of four including Pilot Rohith Reddy who had laid the trap along with police were elected on Congress tickets and later on switched to TRS.

The Karimnagar MP even went on to allege that the actors of his drama were also procured by the chief minister during his recent visit to New Delhi. Only one among the accused, Ramachandra Bharti, the kingpin who did most of the talking in the video footage is from Delhi.

While Nanda Kumar is a resident of Hyderabad the third accused is from Tirupati. The BJP state president even said the chief minister was in “depression” over the Delhi liquor scam in which his daughter and MLC Nizamabad K Kavitha has been embroiled.

“The reason behind his depression is due to Kavitha’s involvement in the Delhi excise scam. He withdrew the permission to CBI to enter Telangana. But the case is booked in Delhi. The CBI might come anytime to investigate and arrest her. So the chief minister is indulging in such diversionary tactics,” said the BJP state chief.

Meanwhile, Tushar Vellapally, an ally of BJP, dismissed the claims by Telangana chief minister that he was one of those involved in the MLA poaching case and the kingpin Ramachandra Bharti had referred to him several times during his conversations with the TRS MLAs.

Rao had referred to him as “Tushar” who had contested against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in the last elections. Vellapally who heads BDJS, an ally of BJP in Kerala said: “I have not contacted any MLAs and I have had no role in this. If they claim to have evidence let them bring it. Whatever has come out there is nothing to prove my involvement.”

The audio clips released previously by TRS also had Bharti’s constant references to a “Tushar” who had accompanied Union home minister Amit Shah to Gujarat. After the submission of the evidence to High Court, Rao said he was sending it to CJI and all judges of the apex court urging them to take required action and save democracy.