BJP accuses Congress of poll code violation for releasing manifesto in ‘silence period’

Accusing the Congress of violating the election rules by releasing its manifesto for the Jharkhand Assembly polls on November 12 during the 48-hour ‘silence period’ ahead of the first phase of the polling in the state, the BJP on Wednesday called it a blatant tampering with the Constitution.

“Today, November 13, is the day of voting in Jharkhand. The Constitution celebrates democracy through free and fair elections, which is a testament to India’s democratic values. But the Congress, a national party, has a history of disregarding the Constitution. The 48 hours before voting constitute a silence period during which no party is allowed to campaign or release any election manifesto. This rule is well-known and widely respected,” BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference at the party headquarters here.

“Despite being fully aware of these rules,” Patra said, “the Congress chose to release its manifesto on November 12, just a day before the first phase of voting in Jharkhand. This is a clear violation of the silence period and a blatant tampering with the Constitution.”

The BJP MP criticised Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disregarding the Election Commission’s authority and continually speaking against it.

“By releasing the manifesto during the silent period, the Congress has shown contempt for the election process,” Patra asserted, adding that the BJP’s state unit has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission demanding action.