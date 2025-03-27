BJP accuses Congress govt in Himachal Pradesh of ‘Mafia Raj

Accusing Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of ‘Mafia Raj’, BJP held a demonstration at Chaura Maidan, near the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

On a call given by the BJP State President Rajeev Bindal, party workers converged to protest alleging lawlessness in the state.

Bindal said the incidence of firing was unknown to the state earlier. The peaceful state has turned into a land of mafias, he alleged, adding that development in the state has come to a standstill.

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the current government is trapped in the web of corruption and mafia rule. It is patronizing the mafia and corruption, and the state is witnessing lawlessness and corruption everywhere.

Accusing the government of having institutionalized corruption and mafia rule, he said even the Chief Minister’s Office is involved in corruption, and the government is not taking action against the corrupt officials.

Thakur said the mining mafia is operating openly, and the government is not taking action against them and also the officials who are taking action against them are being harassed. “The government is trying to silence the opposition, but it will not succeed,” he warned.

The people of the state have risen against the government, and they will not let the government’s corruption go unchecked, he asserted.

Thakur also alleged that the government is involved in various scams, including the scrap mafia, transfer mafia, and outsourcing mafia. It is not taking action against these mafias but is patronizing them.

The government’s corruption and mafia rule have created a sense of fear among the people, and they are feeling insecure, he claimed and cautioned that the Opposition will continue to fight for the rights of the people and will demand accountability from the government.

The BJP leaders demanded a CBI probe into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Chief Engineer Vimal Negi.

Thakur accused the Congress government of trying to evade CBI probe and blaming the BJP of politicizing the isuue instead. “When the family members of the deceased Chief Engineer wants CBI probe, what is preventing the government of handing over the case to CBI,” he questioned.