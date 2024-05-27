BJP about to cross 400-mark in Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the BJP is about to cross 400 seats, while the Congress is going to be limited to 40 seats and it is not going to be even four for Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

“On June 4, Rahul Baba will hold a press conference and say that BJP has won because of EVMs,” he quipped.

“When you made Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the second time, the work of building Ram temple in Ayodhya was done. This election is between those who open fire on Ram devotees and those who build Ram temple,” he said.

Shah was addressing an election meeting organized at Haldirampur in Belthara Road of Salempur Lok Sabha in Ballia on Monday.

While attacking the opposition, he said these people want to make their son and nephew the Chief Minister and Prime Minister. “Lalu wants to make his son the Prime Minister, Sonia wants to make her son the Prime Minister. Only that person can do good for you who has a family of 130 crore . He is Narendra Modi,” he claimed.

Shah said that the previous governments in UP had closed the sugar mills. We started sugar mills, he said.

“Rahul and Akhilesh are spreading the lie that if Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third time, they will end reservation. I guarantee as long as Modi remains the Prime Minister reservation will not end,” he stressed.

He said, “I know the result of the five phase elections, do you people want to know”. After hearing yes from the public, he said that PM Modi is working to form the government by crossing 310 in five phases. The sixth and seventh are for crossing the 400-mark.

“Will you make the people of Salempur cross 400, will you make Modi ji the Prime Minister for the third time. There is a lotus symbol in front of the name of Salempur BJP candidate Ravindra Kushwaha, Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister as soon as he presses the button on it,” he appealed to the people.

Amit Shah said that PM Narendra Modi did the work of building the Ram temple which was stalled during the Congress government for 70 years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the people present in the meeting whether those who opened fire on Ram devotees would vote for the people of Samajwadi Party and Congress. Whether Pakistan and Kashmir belong to India or not. The crowd said yes. So Amit Shah said, “Congress says do not ask for Pakistan and Kashmir, they have atom bomb.Hey Rahul baba you are afraid of atom bomb, BJP is not afraid. Pakistan and Kashmir belong to India and will always remain so. We will take it back ,” he announced.