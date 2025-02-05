BJP-AAP scuffle: Timely police intervention saves the situation in Jafrabad

A minor scuffle broke out between AAP and BJP supporters in the Jafrabad area of North East Delhi. However, no injuries were reported in the incident, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the cops, the trouble started at 11:50 am when the BJP candidate from the Seelampur constituency levelled allegations of bogus voting against the AAP candidate at Aryan Public School voting centre. The allegation set off a wave of slogan shouting by the supporters of the two parties against each other prompting the police to intervene and restore normalcy before the matter could go out of hand.

Advertisement

Soon after receiving a complaint, some officers, along with a posse of police personnel, reached the spot and sorted out the matter.

Advertisement

Now that the situation is completely under control, no formal complaint from either side has been received by the police so far.

Meanwhile, in another incident in North Delhi, after receiving allegations that police personnel at Sainik Vihar forced a voter to cast his vote in favour of a particular party, a flying squad team (FST) was immediately dispatched to the location.

On reaching the spot and inquiring about the matter with the polling agents of political parties, the cops confirmed that the votes were being cast by the electorate on their own and the video message they received was misleading.

“We assure the people of our commitment to maintaining the integrity of the election process and will continue to monitor all related activities,” read a post of Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) on X.

Meanwhile, the police have detained an AAP worker for distributing freebies and transporting voters to polling booths in South Avenue. Further inquiry into the matter is underway and legal action will be taken based on facts, DCP South officer posted on X.