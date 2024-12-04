BJP, AAP pushed city towards lawlessness while indulging in blame game: Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender accused the ruling AAP and the BJP-led government at the Centre of pushing the city towards lawlessness while indulging in the blame game instead of finding a solution.

“BJP and AAP together have driven the capital into a “jungle raj” with criminals roaming free, exploding bombs, committing murders, robberies, snatchings, holdups, extortions and open assaults on women with Delhi Police remaining as mute spectators, and even falling victims to criminals themselves,” he said.

The Congress leader further said that before coming to power in 2013, Kejriwal promised to improve the law and order situation, but shockingly his own MLAs have been caught in criminal cases, including extortion.

He alleged that Kejriwal became chief minister thrice, but every time the law and order worsened. But he would blame others for his own lapses, instead of working together with the law enforcement agencies and the LG to ensure the safety and security of the people.

“Kejriwal and the AAP ministers have been using the collapse of law and order as a political tool instead of taking emergency steps to rein in the criminals and save the Capital from the jungle raj,” he added.