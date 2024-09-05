BJD to oppose Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha, says Naveen Patnaik

The Biju Janata Dal announced on Thursday that it will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which is currently under the scrutiny of a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

With regional party supremo Naveen Patnaik declaring his opposition to the contentious bill, the Biju Janata Dal will oppose the bill in the Rajya Sabha when it is reintroduced. Although the party lost all its Lok Sabha seats here and does not have representation in the lower house, the BJD has eight seats in the Rajya Sabha.

The regional party, which acted as an unofficial ally of the Modi government from 2019 to 20 by supporting the Centre in passing bills and policy decisions, has distanced itself from the NDA government. This shift came after it lost power to the BJP after a 24-year-long uninterrupted stint at the helm of governance in the state.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik, addressing members of the minority community at Shankh Bhawan (the regional party’s state office) here on Thursday, said that the BJD will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He appealed to the community to work towards maintaining communal harmony in the state.

He said that minority brothers and sisters from various parts of the state meet him daily and express feelings of insecurity.

Addressing the BJD minority community at Shankh Bhawan on Thursday, Patnaik said that peace and goodwill are the foundation of progress. He noted that Odisha’s advancements in various fields are attributed to this principle and advised them to work towards maintaining communal harmony.

Hinting at a rise in communalism since the BJP formed its maiden government in the state, Patnaik said, “Minority community members from different parts of the state are meeting me daily. They report feeling insecure.”

Stating that communal harmony is the foundation of Indian culture, he dwelt on measures taken by the previous BJD government for the welfare of weaker sections and minority community members.

Patnaik, who is now the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, had earlier expressed concern over the rise in communal tension in the state following the BJP’s ascension to power.