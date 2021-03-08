The corrupt and inefficient BJD government is the biggest obstacle to development and prosperity of the state, charged the BJP even as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke only on ‘positive’ notes explaining how the central government’s look east vision, focus on Odisha and schemes need to be carried to every household to ensure victory of the party.

The twin strategy – state leaders lambasting the BJD government and Pradhan refraining from any such aggression was amply evident at the BJP Executive Committee meeting here attended by all top leaders including Odisha in charge D Purandeswari and deputy in charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar.

While the executive adopted resolutions – BJD government is impeding the development of state, crime against women and children skyrocketing, political murders taking place and police stations captured by the BJD leaders, Pradhan spoke of building a new Odisha in sync with PM Modi’s vision of ‘Purvodaya’ .

Rarely has Pradhan been aggressive in criticising the state BJD government ever since the 2019 elections when the Mission 120 of the then party president Amit Shah had flopped ( though the vote share of the party had increased). The Mission 120 propounded by Shah was based on vote share in the preceding panchayat elections but it did not translate into seats.

Perhaps realising that criticism of CM Naveen Patnaik does not help, Pradhan changed tact to being focussed on development issues alone and being ‘positive’. Even when mildly critical, he gave the benefit of doubt to the CM and said officers were misleading or not appraising the CM properly.

The BJP will seek the positive vote from people based on the pro-poor and welfare schemes of PM Modi, said Pradhan.

He exhorted party workers to carry the message and programmes of PM Modi to every household in the state.

‘Seva, Sampark, Sangathan and Sangharsh’ ; ‘Sabka Saath , Sabka Vikas’ hold the key to the success of the BJP, he said.

D Purandeswari asked party workers to double their effort at the grass root level. The resolutions adopted by the executive were however more like a charge sheet against the Naveen Patnaik government.

The ‘co-branding’ of central schemes to claim credit, central funds being usurped by BJD party leaders and workers, demolition of ancient monuments without approval of ASI or NMA, mis-utilisation of COVID funds, farmers distress were listed out in the resolutions.