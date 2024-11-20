Bitcoin scam: Supriya Sule reacts to Ajit Pawar’s “sister’s voice in audio clips” claim

As Maharashtra votes to elect a new government, the BJP has escalated its allegations against NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, accusing her of channeling proceeds from the alleged bitcoin scam into the assembly elections.

The controversy gained momentum after former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil publicly accused Sule and Congress leader Nana Patole of being linked to the scam.

Following the allegations, the saffron party released purported audio clips that allegedly capture a conversation between Sule and an audit professional.

While Sule has categorically denied the allegations and filed a criminal defamation case, her cousin and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar stirred the pot by asserting that the voice in the audio clip is indeed that of his sister.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Ajit Pawar said, “Whatever audio clip is being shown, I just know that I have worked with both of them. One of them is my sister and the other is someone with whom I have worked a lot. The audio clip has their voices, I can figure out from their tone. An inquiry will be done and everything will be clear…”

Reacting to Ajit Pawar’s remarks, Sule said, “He is Ajit Pawar, he can say anything. ‘Ram Krishna Hari’…”

The BJP, however, remained unrelenting and doubled down on its attack.

Party leader Amit Malviya stated, “The matter will be investigated as soon as the new government is formed. There is no way we can allow the MVA to shortchange the people of Maharashtra.

“Ex-IPS Ravindranath Patil has spoken. He has named Gaurav Mehta, an audit professional specialising in cryptocurrencies, Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, and IPS Bhagyashree Navtake. These are real people. A simple search on the internet throws up details on them and their involvement in the Pune cryptocurrency scam. The more Supriya Sule defends, the more she is pushing herself into a corner,” he added.