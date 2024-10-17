Bishnoi gang member involved in plot to kill Salman held in Haryana

The Navi Mumbai police has arrested a member of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Haryana for allegedly giving the contract to eliminate Bollywood actor Salman Khan, officials said on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh, was apprehended from Panipat in Haryana, they said.

“We have arrested Sukha for conducting a recce along with others at actor Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel in February,” a senior police official said.

The police had found that around 20 people were involved in the Panvel recce operation. This was the second plot to attack the actor, with the first being the firing outside his Bandra residence on April 14.

According to police, Sukha gave a contract to Bishnoi gang members to kill Khan. He was also in touch with a Pakistan-based handler. Sukha, along with gang members, had planned to execute Khan’s assassination using weapons from Pakistan, they said.

The police will also interrogate the accused in connection with Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique’s murder, which took place last week. Siddique succumbed to bullet injuries after being targeted by three shooters in Bandra East, Mumbai, on Saturday.

The Mumbai police have confirmed the involvement of the Bishnoi gang in the incident.

Salman Khan has been on the radar of the Bishnoi gang ever since he shot a blackbuck during the shooting of movie “Hum Sath Sath Hain” in Rajasthan in 1998.