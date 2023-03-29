Birth of cheetah cubs brings good tidings for conservationists

News of the birth of four healthy cubs to Cheetah Siya has healed the wounds caused by the death of a cheetah, Sasha. With this, the clouds of mourning in the Koon Sanctuary paved the way for celebration.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav has expressed joy over the good news. He called it a historic day for India in terms of wildlife conservation, Cheetah has returned to the country after seven decades.

He congratulated the entire team of Project Cheetah and congratulated them for their tireless efforts to bring back cheetahs to India and the hard work the team has put in to rectify an ecological mistake made in the past.

Yadav shared a photograph and a video of the four little cubs. Dr. SP Yadav, additional director general, Project Tiger, and member secretary, NTCA said that these cubs were born on the night of 25-26.

The Ministry of Environment released its first picture and video of the newborn cubs on Wednesday. The visuals are trending on social media.

Cheetah Siaya and her four cubs are still under the supervision of experts. Since the untimely death of Cheetah Sasha who was suffering from kidney disease on Monday, continuous speculations were being made about Project Cheetah, but Siya’s four little cubs have given life to this campaign by increasing the Cheetah family.

Siaya is among eight cheetahs released from Namibia to Coono on 19 September to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday. He is currently under intensive observation with the children in the large dome.