The Nitish Kumar government today presented `2.18 lakh crore budget for the new fiscal year in the Bihar Assembly with no new tax burden on the masses despite facing financial troubles as a result of Covid-19.

The budget was presented by finance minister Tarkeshwar Prasad, senior BJP leader who also happens to be the deputy chief minister. Prasad replaces Sushil Kumar Modi who has been shifted to national politics with a berth in the Rajya Sabha.

The first budget of the state after the Corona pandemic focuses more on education with proposed budgetary allocation of `38,035.93 crore which is a hike of eight percent, road (`5,227.74 crore), health (`13,264.87 crore), welfare (`12,274.49 crore), energy (`8,560 crore) and good governance upon `4,671 crores are proposed to be spent.

The government also announced to light up all villages with solar street lamps, create 20 lakh jobs in both government and private sectors, set up a sports university in Rajgir and empowering the women folk.

“The budget is very balanced and has been prepared taking into account the interests of all sections of the society. It will further speed up the state’s economy which has been in double digit since 2005,” chief minister Nitish Kumar said reacting to the budget.

The Opposition rejected the budget terming it as a “bundle of lies” and “bouquet of promises”.

“The same announcements made in the last budget figure again. This means the government has nothing new to offer for the people of the state,” alleged Bihar Opposition leader and RJD legislator Tejashwi Yadav who described it as a cruel joke with the people of the state.

For the past five years, Tejashwi added, the NDA government had been announcing to construct the sport stadium but it still remains the mirage. The Opposition leader also alleged rampant corruption in the “Pipes to Every Home scheme” and wondered how the finance minister remained silent over reopening the closed sugar mills or on food processing units. The Left termed it as a “negative” budget.