Amid the lockdown, the political parties are gearing up for the upcoming elections in the state as the ruling BJP, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United and opposition Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal will formally launch their election campaign today.

Home Minister Amit Shah will address his first digital rally in the state for 1 lakh party workers stationed across 243 assembly constituencies.

As per the reports, the Minister is likely to reiterate that the assembly elections of Bihar, which is due in October or November, will be contested under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It is also reported that he will highlight the six-year work of Narendra Modi government during his speech.

The virtual rally is scheduled to held at 4 pm. The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal has started protesting against the rally in the lockdown by clanging utensils.

RJD leaders Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Pratap Singh and Tej Pratap Singh were seen clanging utensils outside their home.

The protest is not only against the virtual rally, but also against the deteriorating situation of migrant workers amid the lockdown.

Yesterday,Tejashwi Pratap had reached the party office and put up a poster with questions directed at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

CM has started video conferencing with his party workers with the plan to touch base with party workers.

Meanwhile, Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party feels that the image of the Chief Minister, who was earlier dubbed ‘Sushashan Babu’, has taken a beating over the migrants issue.