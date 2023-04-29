Follow Us:
Bihar: One held for death of JD(U) leader Kailash Mahto

On Friday, Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Kailash Mahto was shot dead in Katihar, said the police while talking to media.

ANI | New Delhi | April 29, 2023 10:36 am

One person was held for the death of Janata Dal(United) leader Kailash Mahto death on Friday, said the Katihar Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar.

While talking to ANI, the SP said, “The son of Farzana Khatoon, head of Binodpur Panchayat of Rautara, Salim was murdered with a knife. One of the accused in this matter, Mohammad Jalil has been arrested. Search is underway for other accused. The body is sent for post-mortem.” On Friday, Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Kailash Mahto was shot dead in Katihar, said the police.

“We have started an investigation and the accused will be arrested soon. Around 4-5 round of firing was done. Further details can only be given after post-mortem”, Om Prakash, SDPO, Katihar had told ANI.

According to the police, the incident took place in Katihar’s Barari Police Station area.

Further details are awaited.

