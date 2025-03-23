Bihar looking at Congress with great hope, says Khera; remains silent on tie-up with RJD

Will the Congress Party, struggling hard to revive its lost fortune in Bihar, go to the upcoming assembly polls alone or as an ally of the Mahagathbandhan?

The question has become a hot topic of discussion in the media and political circles of Bihar as the grand old party has been avoiding questions about its commitment to the alliance. After the state Congress leaders, central leaders have also joined the list.

Advertisement

During a media interaction in Patna on Sunday, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera also ignored the question over alliance with the RJD.

Advertisement

“It will be decided when the time comes. There are still eight months left for the elections,” he said.

Despite media’s repeated questions about tie-up with the RJD or the number of seats the party is preparing to contest in the upcoming elections, he ignored any commitment. Instead, he asserted that the Congress party’s prospects are very good.

Khera emphasised that there is a lot of turmoil in Bihar, and it’s obvious that when there’s so much unrest, people desire change. Bihar is now looking at Congress with great hope for change.

“Right now we are focusing on strengthening the party. The prospects are very good. There is renewed enthusiasm among workers and supporters of the party in Bihar. We have a solid vision and track record in other states which Bihar is now looking up to,” he added.

The Congress leader called upon the people of Bihar to change the BJP-Nitish government to transform the state.

“Today, I call upon the people of Bihar—‘Badlo Sarkar-Badlo Bihar’ (Change the government to transform Bihar). The situation will not improve under the leadership of Nitish Kumar,” he asserted.

The Congress leader said that the party is concerned about the health of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but the party is worried more about the state of Bihar.

“When you are weak, you are prone to manipulation. And the BJP is a known manipulator. We are worried about the papers signed by the chief minister who is not in his true health,” he said.