The Election Commission has notified that the Biennial Elections to the Bihar Legislative Council by the members of the Legislative Assembly would be held on 6 July 2020 since the term of the nine members of Bihar Legislative Council expired on 5 May 2020.

The nine members of Bihar Legislative Council whose term expired on 5 May 2020 are as follows:

Ashok Choudhary Krishan Kumar Singh Prashant Kumar Shahi Sanjay Prakash Satish Kumar Radha Mohan Sharma Sonelal Mehta Md Haroon Rashid Hira Prasad Vind

Considering the prevailing unforeseen situation of public health emergency due to COVID-19 and the guidelines and orders passed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Election Commission on 3 April 2020 passed an order under Article 324 of the Constitution read with section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951and directed that the process of election to the above-mentioned seats shall be initiated at a later date after reviewing the prevailing situation.

The Commission, after receiving inputs from CEO Bihar has now decided that the above mentioned biennial election to the Bihar Legislative Council be held in accordance with the following programme:

No. Events Dates

1 Issue of Notification 18 June 2020

2 Last Date of making nominations 25 June 2020

3 Scrutiny of nominations 26 June 2020

4 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 29 June 2020

5 Date of Poll 6 July 2020

6 Hours of Poll 9 am to 4 pm

7 Counting of Votes 6 July 2020 at 5 pm

8 Date before which election shall be completed 8 July 2020

Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair election.

Commission has also directed the Chief Secretary of the State to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.